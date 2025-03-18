Team-friendly contract details of new Bills WR Joshua Palmer released
With wide receiver being a position at need for the Buffalo Bills going into this offseason, one of the first moves general manager Brandon Beane made was to sign former Los Angeles Charger Joshua Palmer to a three year deal worth $29 million.
In four seasons with the Chargers, the 25 year-old racked up 182 receptions for 2,287 and 10 touchdowns. He'll immediately start opposite of Keon Coleman for the Bills, essentially replacing Amari Cooper.
Monday morning, Spotrac reported the full details of Palmer's deal, and Bills fans will be pleased with how it breaks down.
The new Bills wide receiver will earn $15 million guaranteed, while carrying a 2025 cap hit of just $4.3 million. He'll count towards $11.8 million against the cap in the 2026 season, with a $3 million bonus arriving on March 15 2026. Spotrac also reports that there is a potential out after the 2026 season, making the deal in practicality a 2 year, $21 million contract.
It's very likely Palmer will outplay his $4.3 million price tag in his first season with the Bills. The veteran receiver has a well-developed route tree, which helps him consistently create separation. It's also a benefit that Josh Allen has the ability to elevate the players around him, making the Bills' newest weapon quite an exciting addition.
