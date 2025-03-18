Team-friendly contract details of new Bills WR Joshua Palmer released

WR Joshua Palmer's #Bills Contract

▪️ 3 years, $29M base value

▪️ $15M guaranteed at sign

▪️ $3M more next March

▪️ $2M annual incentives

▪️ 2 years, $21M practical



Cap Hits

2025: $4.3M

2026: $11.8M

2027: $9.6M

2028: $3.2M voidhttps://t.co/y3MPy1FZ3t