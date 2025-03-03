What will Buffalo Bills' wide receiver room look like in 2025?
Ever since quarterback Josh Allen arrived on the scene in 2018, the state of the wide receiver position has always been a topic of debate and discussion for the Buffalo Bills. This offseason is no different, with decisions about pending free agents and the upcoming draft looming over general manager Brandon Beane and Co.
The Bills have three receivers already signed from last year's 53-man roster. Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman, and Khalil Shakir will be back in 2025. Furthermore, all of Buffalo's practice squad receivers signed reserve/future deals, meaning KJ Hamler, Jalen Virgil, and Tyrell Shavers will be at training camp fighting for a roster spot.
In-season acquisition Amari Cooper and fan-favorite Mack Hollins are both set to hit the open market this offseason. Spotrac's market value for Cooper is $14.2 million per year on a two year deal. The projection for Hollins is much lower, a one year, $2.4 million contract.
Several intriguing names are scheduled to become free agents later this month. With Shakir and Samuel under contract, the Bills don't need to worry about the slot. Instead, their focus should be on boundary receivers that can bring an element of speed that the offense is missing. Names that fit this criteria include Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown from the Chiefs, Darius Slayton from the Giants, and Josh Palmer from the Chargers.
What the Bills choose to do during 'Free Agency Frenzy' will probably play a big factor in how early they draft a wide receiver in April. Texas' Matthew Golden or Stanford's Elic Ayomanor could be in play earlier on, while Washington State's Kyle Williams or San Jose State's Nick Nash would be nice Day 3 additions.
The Bills never had more than five healthy WRs on the team at once in 2024, cutting Marques Valdes-Scantling to make room for Cooper, and only elevating Virgil when Cooper and Coleman were battling injuries. Still, I think there is a likely scenario where the Bills carry six in 2025: Shakir, Coleman, Samuel, Hollins (re-signed), a veteran free agent, and a rookie.
The first dominos regarding the receiver room will fall in mid-March, when Hollins and Cooper become unrestricted free agents with the start of the new league year.
