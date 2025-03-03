Bills Central

What will Buffalo Bills' wide receiver room look like in 2025?

The Bills have some decisions to make regarding Josh Allen's pass catchers

Colin Richey

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) catches a pass from quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) catches a pass from quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ever since quarterback Josh Allen arrived on the scene in 2018, the state of the wide receiver position has always been a topic of debate and discussion for the Buffalo Bills. This offseason is no different, with decisions about pending free agents and the upcoming draft looming over general manager Brandon Beane and Co.

The Bills have three receivers already signed from last year's 53-man roster. Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman, and Khalil Shakir will be back in 2025. Furthermore, all of Buffalo's practice squad receivers signed reserve/future deals, meaning KJ Hamler, Jalen Virgil, and Tyrell Shavers will be at training camp fighting for a roster spot.

In-season acquisition Amari Cooper and fan-favorite Mack Hollins are both set to hit the open market this offseason. Spotrac's market value for Cooper is $14.2 million per year on a two year deal. The projection for Hollins is much lower, a one year, $2.4 million contract.

Several intriguing names are scheduled to become free agents later this month. With Shakir and Samuel under contract, the Bills don't need to worry about the slot. Instead, their focus should be on boundary receivers that can bring an element of speed that the offense is missing. Names that fit this criteria include Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown from the Chiefs, Darius Slayton from the Giants, and Josh Palmer from the Chargers.

Elic Ayomanor
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor (WO02) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What the Bills choose to do during 'Free Agency Frenzy' will probably play a big factor in how early they draft a wide receiver in April. Texas' Matthew Golden or Stanford's Elic Ayomanor could be in play earlier on, while Washington State's Kyle Williams or San Jose State's Nick Nash would be nice Day 3 additions.

RELATED: Bills decline $3.3 million price tag on regularly-used tight end

The Bills never had more than five healthy WRs on the team at once in 2024, cutting Marques Valdes-Scantling to make room for Cooper, and only elevating Virgil when Cooper and Coleman were battling injuries. Still, I think there is a likely scenario where the Bills carry six in 2025: Shakir, Coleman, Samuel, Hollins (re-signed), a veteran free agent, and a rookie.

The first dominos regarding the receiver room will fall in mid-March, when Hollins and Cooper become unrestricted free agents with the start of the new league year.

Mack Hollins catch
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) makes a touchdown catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first half in the AFC Championship game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

Home/News