Bills again named team fit for free agent safety
The Buffalo Bills have a perceived need at safety, and yet another analyst has suggested the team pursue a veteran free agent.
Kyle Crabbs of AtoZ Sports named five team fits for recently released safety Jabrill Peppers, listing the Bills among the teams that could look to upgrade their secondary as the season begins.
Crabbs asks, "Where are the Bills at with safety this year? Cole Bishop is a marquee investment but unproven. The team has tried to marginalize Damar Hamlin and keep him in a special teams role, where he's best suited to contribute. Taylor Rapp is a sufficient level starter but Buffalo recently added Jordan Poyer to the practice squad for some veteran influence on the room."
RELATED: Bills have a chance to upgrade safety and stick it to a division rival
In addition to Bishop, Rapp, and Hamlin, Buffalo currently rosters Cam Lewis, rookie Jordan Hancock, and recent practice squad elevation Sam Franklin. Lewis and Hancock are both expected to contribute in the slot in big nickel and dime packages, while Franklin was a special teams ace in Carolina and will likely fill the same role in Buffalo.
Peppers has started 85 games over his eight year career with the Browns, Giants, and Patriots. He's recorded seven interceptions, 35 passes defended, six forced fumbles, and 511 combined tackles. He can also contribute as a returner, logging 34 kick returns and 87 punt returns in his career.
RELATED: Bills fill injured DeWayne Carter's roster spot signing ex-Panthers' special teams ace
Crabbs calls Peppers "an accomplished veteran who carries a first-round pedigree" and a "phenomenal talent" forced out amid a "youth movement in New England's secondary." According to Crabbs, "Peppers can do some of the things Buffalo asked Poyer to do in 2023 on the second level before a disastrous 2024 season in Miami for Poyer with the Dolphins."
Along with the Bills, Crabbs named the Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and Las Vegas Raiders as teams that should be interested in signing Peppers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —