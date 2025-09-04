Bills fill injured DeWayne Carter's roster spot signing ex-Panthers' special teams ace
The Buffalo Bills officially moved second-year defensive tackle DeWayne Carter to Injured Reserve on Thursday, and subsequently filled the vacant roster spot by promoting from within.
While Carter comes off the 53-man roster, the Bills have signed special teams ace Sam Franklin off of their practice squad. Franklin initially joined Buffalo last week after being released by the Denver Broncos on cutdown day.
The 29-year-old Franklin excelled on the Carolina Panthers' coverage units for five seasons, including two years (2022-23) under the direction of current Bills' special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. He has recorded 105 career tackles over 74 games in the NFL.
Beginning the 2024 season on the Panthers' Injured Reserve, Franklin returned for the final 10 games before walking in free agency.
Although Franklin will fill an important special teams role for Buffalo, his addition leaves only four defensive tackles on the active roster. If the Bills feel the need for a fifth interior lineman during the September 7 opener against the Baltimore Ravens, then a gameday elevation for Zion Logue is likely.
RELATED: Keon Coleman joins group of five prominent Buffalo Bills on Week 1 injury report
As for the 24-year-old Carter, the 2024 third-round draft pick tore his Achilles last week and will miss the 2025 season as a result. His rookie year was also interrupted by injury as mid-season wrist surgery sidelined him for five straight games.
"Unfortunate because he's a young player, and he works his tail off. But it's an opportunity for somebody else to step up, as we always talk about, and we'll see where that goes," said head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday in Orchard Park.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —