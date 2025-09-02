What does the Gabe Davis addition mean for Buffalo Bills' WR corps?
Big Game Gabe is returning to the Buffalo Bills.
Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday afternoon that former Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis will make his return to the team in a practice squad role as he continues to rehab from a torn meniscus he sustained during the 2024 season while with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It was initially reported by Cover 1 that Davis was in Buffalo early Tuesday afternoon, and less than an hour later, Schefter confirmed the report and added that Davis will be signing with the team.
Davis recorded 163 receptions for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns over four seasons with the Bills. During postseason play, the 26-year-old WR totaled 22 receptions for 474 yards and six touchdowns, including five TDs during the 2021 playoffs when he set a single-game postseason record with four touchdown receptions during a 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The sixth-year pro spent the 2024 season with the Jaguars, appearing in 10 games and totaling 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns before tearing his meniscus in his left knee this past November. Davis, who was released by Jacksonville with an injury designation in May, previously visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers (twice) and the Bills this offseason and now lands in Buffalo for his second stint with the team.
Davis was effective for the Bills as a player who was third or fourth on the team’s wide receiver depth chart early in his career. But after being thrust into a more significant role in his final season with the Bills, Davis’ production declined and ultimately led to Buffalo allowing him to walk in free agency, leading into the 2024 campaign.
Pittsburgh does not have great depth at wide receiver, so it was a surprise that he left his latest visit with the team unsigned. But his familiarity with the Bills, along with his willingness to start on the practice squad, opened the door for his return.
The question now is what does this mean for the Bills’ wide receiver corps, which underwent a shift this offseason. After bringing in free-agent acquisitions Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore, the Bills also signed Tyrell Shavers to the 53-man roster, as he hopes to contribute after being rostered entering the season for the first time in his career. So, where does Davis fit in?
During his previous time with the Bills, Davis was widely regarded as an impressive run-blocker, which fits right into Buffalo’s offense, which opted to run the ball nearly 49 percent of the time during the 2024 season. However, if he is to see any playing time this season, it would appear as if that opportunity would come as the team’s No. 4 or No. 5 wide receiver. In that case, he would likely have to assume a special teams role based on roster construction, which is something he is not all too familiar with.
Davis played just one special teams snap over the past two seasons and only four the year before in 2022. Standing 6-foot-2, 225 lbs., Davis presents a potential matchup problem along the outside as an X receiver, a similar role to that of second-year pro Keon Coleman and former Bills WR Mack Hollins, now with the New England Patriots, who also spent time as a big slot receiver and was a special teams maven for Buffalo last year.
While he won’t take any snaps from Buffalo’s group of pass-catchers in the short term as he continues to work through his knee injury, there is a chance he could find his way to the active roster once the team deems him fully healthy.
Curtis Samuel has remained unavailable throughout the offseason, while Elijah Moore failed to impress during training camp and the preseason. Shavers is trending up, but with Samuel and Moore as relative unknowns at this point, whether or not Davis becomes a factor for the Bills may depend on what those two, along with Shavers for that matter, can produce and remain on the field early in the season. If one or multiple receivers are to come up short or sustain injuries early in the year, Davis is an adequate depth piece that will be waiting in the wings on the team’s practice squad.
Along with those listed above, the Bills are also currently carrying WRs Kristian Wilkerson and Stephen Gosnell on their practice squad.
Many fans had wanted the Bills to use their open roster spot following Carter’s injury on free-agent safety Jabrill Peppers, who the Patriots recently released. But instead, they get a reunion with Davis, who the team is hoping has some gas left in the tank.
