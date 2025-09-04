3 intriguing Buffalo Bills' player propositions for 2025 NFL regular season
There are plenty of stock risers on the Buffalo Bills' roster, all at different stages of their careers.
Veteran defensive end Joey Bosa is working to reestablished himself with a new team for the first time since the Los Angeles Chargers drafted him in 2016.
Quarterback Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, is in the prime of his career. The 29-year-old is the only player in NFL history to have totaled 40+ touchdowns in five consecutive seasons.
Wide receiver Keon Coleman is facing a Year 2 jump after slumping down the stretch as a rookie. Coleman showed his big play ability in 2024, and now it's about increasing his level of consistency.
All three players are solid bets to exceeded their projected regular season totals. Specifically, here's one prop futures bet for each of the three Bills, and I'm bullish on all three Overs. The totals were provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change.
Joey Bosa
6.0 sacks OVER (-115)
After a calf strain raised concern this past spring, Bosa looks fresh and rejuvenated in his new home. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has had a double-digit sack season since 2021, but that drought seems ready to end this fall. Although Bosa had only 5.0 sacks for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, the 2025 total is surprisingly low, especially considering even an aging Von Miller totaled 6.0 sacks last year in only 13 games. In 2023, Bosa logged 6.5 sacks in only nine games played.
Anything fewer than 8.0 sacks this season will be viewed as a disappointment for Bosa, but I'm willing to bet he hits double figures. I'm also looking to see if any book is offering a higher alternate Bosa sack total for plus money.
Keon Coleman
1,000+ receiving yards (+290)
Despite the "everybody eats" approach, there is still room in Joe Brady's offense for at least one 1,000-yard receiver, and maybe two. Go back to the 2020 season when a young Brady was calling the offense for the Carolina Panthers, and you might be surprised to see 1,000-yard efforts from both DJ Moore and Robbie Chosen. Oh, and the third leading receiver on that team? Curtis Samuel with 851 yards on 77 catches.
When it comes to this year's Bills, I can see Khalil Shakir and Coleman both threatening to break the 1K barrier. Coleman averaged 19.2 yards per reception as a rookie while catching only 50.9 percent of targets, which leaves potential for noticeable improvement. Also, prior to his Week 9 injury, Coleman averaged was on pace for more than 800 receiving yards. By multiple accounts, Coleman appears poised for a breakout in 2025. The +290 odds make this prop worth considering, but be sure to check on Coleman's injury status prior to committing. He popped up as limited on Wednesday's injury report with a groin issue.
Josh Allen
26.5 TD passes OVER (-115)
This is my favorite player prop on the entire board, because as long as Allen plays at least 15 games, the OVER is as close to a lock as there ever was. Even with a significant drop in pass attempts last season, Allen still recorded 28 touchdowns through the air. He has exceeded 26.5 in each of the past five most-recent seasons, averaging 33.0 TD passes per year over that span.
Allen needs to average only 1.6 TD passes per game to hit the over, assuming he plays all 17 games. He's averaging 1.76 passing touchdowns per game for his career, even when factoring in the fact he totaled only 30 over his first 27 appearances in 2018 and 2019.
