Bills could sign recently-cut Packers' star cornerback
The Buffalo Bills have been active at the cornerback position throughout the entire offseason.
After choosing not to re-sign Rasul Douglas, the Bills went ahead and brought back former first-round pick Tre'Davious White while selecting three cornerbacks in April's draft.
Pro Football Network writer Cameron Sheath thinks there could be room for one more, naming the Bills as a landing spot for free agent cornerback Jaire Alexander.
"The Bills were again one of the AFC’s top teams in 2024, but the defense ranked in the bottom 11 in both passing yards and touchdowns allowed," Sheath wrote.
"Buffalo has done well locking down core players with extensions, including corner Christian Benford, whose injury in the playoff loss to Kansas City was a big blow.
"Kaiir Elam was traded to the Cowboys, but the Bills drafted Maxwell Hairston in the first round and brought in Tre’Davious White for depth.
"Still, for a team with Super Bowl expectations, a healthy Jaire Alexander could push this secondary into elite territory."
TRENDING: James Cook reveals main reason why he decided to attend Bills' minicamp
Alexander, 28, was cut by the Packers earlier this week after eight years with the team. The former first-round pick has been injured over the last two seasons, playing in just 14 out of 34 regular season contests.
If Alexander can prove himself to be healthy, he could be a viable option for the Bills if they aren't pleased with the progress from their new cornerbacks so far in the offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —