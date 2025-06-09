4 revelations from Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich as OTAs end
The Buffalo Bills' defense seemingly needs to improve in Year 2 under coordinator Bobby Babich in order for the team to meets its aspirations.
Attempting to upgrade the talent at their defensive coordinator's disposal, the Bills overhauled the line and made significant additions to the secondary this offseason.
Now, it's about arranging the parts in a way that allows the unit to be most productive, and Babich sounded up to the task while formally addressing reporters at OTAs in Orchard Park this past week. He touched on issues ranging from linebacker Terrel Bernard's job security to early impressions of select rookies.
Here are four key takeaways from the second-year defensive coordinator's wide-ranging comments.
Continuity matters
The hope is to have grizzled veteran Matt Milano and rising star Terrel Bernard healthy and playing alongside one another at the heart of the defense. While Bernard miss a handful of games last year, Milano has been sidelined for a bulk of the last two seasons.
The good news is that they're both healthy and presumably working well together in OTAs.
“The more consistency that you can have with the people you're playing with specifically at the level you're playing with, the better off you'll be," said Babich. "You build a rapport. There's almost, instead of it being verbal communication, it's almost a look to where, hey, I know what he's doing."
Potential fifth-round gem
Did the Bills do it again? Don't forget, Milano was drafted on Day 3 as was Taron Johnson. They landed Christian Benford in Round 6.
While there's a long way to go, and it's unfair to the player to tab him with such great expectations, but Jordan Hancock could be the next best late-round discovery. It seems like the Bills envisioned Hancock in their building well before they selected the Ohio State product at No. 170 overall.
“We have a plan going into it," said Babich. "We have a plan going into it with Jordan, and it's a well-thought out, articulated, time-sensitive plan that we have, and we're following that right now.”
Hancock appears to have an element of versatility that's highly valued by the Bills.
In Taylor Rapp we trust
When asked to evaluate the safeties, the first words of Babich's response were "I think when you look at it overall, I think Taylor Rapp had a very good year. I do. I think he had a very good year."
Rapp, who was in more of a complementary role in 2023, stepped up a seized a starting position last year. The fundamentally sound safety helped eased the blow from the Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde departures.
RELATED: Bills will rely heavily on 'overlooked' triplets for improved defensive output
No job is safe
Babich insists it's more than just a cliche.
Every player must continually earn his spot, even returning starters on long-term contracts.
“I know you think I'm silly, but every position is wide open. Every position is wide open," said Babich. "If Terrell Bernard doesn't come out and play the way he needs to play, we got to do what is best for the Buffalo Bills."
Babich likely has no intention of replacing Bernard in the starting lineup, but that's assuming the linebacker continues to do his part.
There is, however, real competition on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the secondary. There is a starting cornerback spot available while Damar Hamlin and Cole Bishop are expected to battle for reps at safety.
