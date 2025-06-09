Will Bills target Jaire Alexander in free agency after reported trade interest?
The Green Bay Packers have decided to release cornerback Jaire Alexander, but before that the team attempted to trade him.
The Alexander saga has been going on all offseason long, with the Packers hoping to keep the former Pro Bowler on a reduced or restructured contract, or find a trade partner.
Green Bay ended up offering Alexander a reduced contract that was loaded with incentives and would've made him a free agent during the 2026 offseason, but Alexander didn't bite, leading to Green Bay finally parting ways, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
One of the interested parties in a trade for Alexander was actually the Buffalo Bills, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.
"The Packers and Bills held trade talks this offseason centered around CB Jaire Alexander, but talks ultimately fell through and Buffalo moved on," Schultz reported, while also noting that the Bills "had real interest."
The Bills' interest was understandable given the fact that they did need an upgrade across from Christian Benford after Rasul Douglas hit the open market.
While it remains possible Buffalo could pursue Alexander in free agency, there's also a good chance they've moved on.
Since their attempt to trade for Alexander, the Bills selected Maxwell Hairston in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Hairston is now expected to man a starting job on the outside.
That said, Hairston remains unproven and the Bills might want a little insurance ahead of a season in which the team once again has Super Bowl aspirations.
The problem with that idea is that Buffalo only has $1.6 million in cap space, so something would have to be figured out. Granted, he won't be getting anywhere near the $84 million contract he received from the Packers, but anything less than a veteran minimum contract might be tough for Buffalo to fit.
