Will Bills target Jaire Alexander in free agency after reported trade interest?

The Buffalo Bills had interest in trading for Jaire Alexander, but will they pursue him in free agency after drafting Maxwell Hairston?

Mike Moraitis

Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander,
Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Green Bay Packers have decided to release cornerback Jaire Alexander, but before that the team attempted to trade him.

The Alexander saga has been going on all offseason long, with the Packers hoping to keep the former Pro Bowler on a reduced or restructured contract, or find a trade partner.

Green Bay ended up offering Alexander a reduced contract that was loaded with incentives and would've made him a free agent during the 2026 offseason, but Alexander didn't bite, leading to Green Bay finally parting ways, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

One of the interested parties in a trade for Alexander was actually the Buffalo Bills, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.

Jaire Alexander (23)
Oct 27, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander (23) defends a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

"The Packers and Bills held trade talks this offseason centered around CB Jaire Alexander, but talks ultimately fell through and Buffalo moved on," Schultz reported, while also noting that the Bills "had real interest."

The Bills' interest was understandable given the fact that they did need an upgrade across from Christian Benford after Rasul Douglas hit the open market.

While it remains possible Buffalo could pursue Alexander in free agency, there's also a good chance they've moved on.

Since their attempt to trade for Alexander, the Bills selected Maxwell Hairston in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Hairston is now expected to man a starting job on the outside.

That said, Hairston remains unproven and the Bills might want a little insurance ahead of a season in which the team once again has Super Bowl aspirations.

The problem with that idea is that Buffalo only has $1.6 million in cap space, so something would have to be figured out. Granted, he won't be getting anywhere near the $84 million contract he received from the Packers, but anything less than a veteran minimum contract might be tough for Buffalo to fit.

cornerback Maxwell Hairston after he is selected by the Buffalo Bills
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston after he is selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Mike Moraitis
MIKE MORAITIS

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.

