Bills' social media post suggests newlywed Josh Allen is present and accounted for
There's really little reason to think that Josh Allen won't be in Orchard Park when the Buffalo Bills kick off mandatory minicamp on June 10.
The 29-year-old Allen was not present when the Bills held an open OTAs practice last week, but that was only 72 hours after the field general officially tied the knot with actress Hailee Steinfeld in sunny California. It's certainly understandable that the two newlyweds may have wanted some time together, especially considering the fact that Allen attended OTAs practice in the week leading up to the May 31 wedding, and OTAs are voluntary afterall.
If anyone was wondering whether or not Allen's plans to attend minicamp would be compromised by an elongated honeymoon, the Bills may have provided an early answer to the question.
In a Monday afternoon X post, the Bills shared a photo of Allen peeking out from behind a red curtain while wearing his jersey and shoulder pads. The text "Hey there, @JoshAllenQB 👋" was included.
By the looks and timing of the post, it appears that the Bills hosted an internal media day photoshoot in Orchard Park on Monday, and that's where the aforementioned photo originated.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore all but confirmed the idea that Buffalo had a photo day of sorts on the eve of minicamp. The new addition fired off an X post featuring three posed photos taken in front of a backdrop in the team's field house.
As for Allen, if the reigning NFL MVP was indeed at One Bills Drive on Monday, odds are he'll be back on Tuesday for minicamp in what will be his first practice as a married man.
