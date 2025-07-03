4 hot Bills' position battles heading into training camp with roster spots TBD
Buffalo Bills' training camp is on the horizon with multiple positions and precious roster spots up for grabs.
While life in the NFL includes constant competition and little job security, each roster seems to always feature a combination of positions occupied by well-established incumbents along with spots that are entirely available for the taking.
Obviously, Josh Allen's QB1 status isn't up for debate, but the Bills have a handful of position battles ready to percolate this summer.
Offseason analysis led to identifying four roles that are clearly available heading into training camp.
With 2024 starter Rasul Douglas not on the current roster, the Bills will need to anoint a new CB2 to start opposite of Christian Benford. The second safety spot alongside probable starter Taylor Rapp is also considered an open competition although incumbent Damar Hamlin is back in the mix.
On offense, the WR5 and TE3 roles were vacated through free agency.
Some may claim that the backup quarterback title is also up for grabs, but sorry for not buying the bogus Mike White hype.
Like him or not, Mitchell Trubisky has two full seasons of experience as Allen's understudy. Then, there's the fact that he owns a 31-26 career record as a starter while White has started only seven games in his entire career, and he looked dreadful in his lone Bills' appearance. 3-of-11 passing for 28 yards.
Free Safety (starter)
Candidates: Damar Hamlin, Cole Bishop, Darrick Forrest
The Bills, who played much of the 2024 season with only three true safeties on the 53-man roster, made only one notable addition to the room. They signed former Washington Commanders starter Darrick Forrest, who seemingly fell out of favor with the team that drafted him after returning from a 2023 season-ending shoulder injury.
It appears as if 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop is the early favorite simply due to his pedigree although the Bills would likely be comfortable if they had to deploy Hamlin again. I wouldn't expect an All-Pro selection out of the group, but there seem to be multiple serviceable options.
Cornerback 2 (starter)
Candidates: Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson, Maxwell Hairston
With Douglas no longer part of the plans, the Bills brought back old friends Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson after one season apart from the former starters. Then, they used the No. 30 overall selection to draft Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston.
It initially looked like Hairston's position to lose, but rookies can sometimes struggle to reach the standard that Sean McDermott requires of starting players. Also, although he hasn't been the same since his 2023 Achilles tear, one shouldn't underestimate White's comfort in the system and his non-stop motor.
Wide Receiver 5
Candidates: Elijah Moore, Tyrell Shavers, Laviska Shenault, Kaden Prather
While wide receivers Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper walked in free agency, the Bills have at least one WR roster spot available. While free-agent addition Joshua Palmer is presumably a lock, along with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel, the WR5 role is to be determined.
Elijah Moore, a former second-round draft pick, signed during OTAs and possesses athletic traits that may prove too good to ignore. Tyrell Shavers was the last man out in last year's WR competition as he remained on the practice squad and earned three gameday elevations. Seventh-round rookie Kaden Prather can make a case for a roster spot by displaying special teams ability.
Tight End 3
Candidates: Jackson Hawes, Zach Davidson, Keleki Latu
The Bills declined to tender restricted free agent Quintin Morris and subsequently watched him sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former undrafted tight end's departure creates a need for both TE3 and special teams snaps.
Early indications point to rookie Jackson Hawes, who was deemed the best blocking tight end in the draft class, as the likely successor to Morris. Perennial practice squad resident Zach Davidson needs to show more on special teams and undrafted rookie Keleki Latu is the quintessential roster longshot.
