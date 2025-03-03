Bills Central

Bills targeting pass rusher from AFC rival in free agency, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently released a veteran edge rusher who is reportedly on the Buffalo Bills' radar.

Ralph Ventre

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (left)
Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (left) / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills may not be able to take a huge swing for a premier edge rusher this offseason, but they seem committed to make some type of move at the position.

Although not nearly as appealing as the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, there is an aging AFC North edge rusher who could fit with the Bills as a rotational rusher, especially if they decided move on from future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller.

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, a longtime draftnik, reported rumblings from NFL Combine Week, including interest in Pittsburgh Steelers' recently-released Preston Smith.

"Former Steelers edge rusher Preston Smith, who was released as a salary-cap casualty just a few weeks ago, is getting a lot of interest here at the combine. Three teams, most prominently the Buffalo Bills, have expressed a desire to sign Smith once free agency begins. If it happens, it would be a great coupling, as Buffalo needs depth at pass rusher, and Smith wants to finish his career with a playoff team," said Pauline.

linebacker Preston Smith (91)
January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against Green Bay Packers defensive end Karl Brooks (94) and linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the fourth quarter in 2024 NFC divisional round / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Smith, who will turn 33 years old during the 2025 regular season, may not have much tread left on the tires with two teams choosing to move on from him over the past four months. The Green Bay Packers traded Smith to the Steelers in November.

Although he appeared in all eight possible games as a Steeler, Smith did not crack the starting lineup and totaled 2.0 sacks. Over nine starts for Green Bay prior to the trade, he logged 306 defensive snaps and 2.5 sacks.

Despite moving past 30 years old, Smith has not missed a regular season over the last three seasons. With 70.5 career sacks,

Smith's most-attractive trait may be his potential low cost. Maybe the Bills choose to make him the Casey Toohill-type signing this offseason.

Preston Smith (91) pursues Will Levis (8)
Sep 22, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Preston Smith (91) and defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (55) gets sacked Tennessee Titans Will Levis (8) / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

