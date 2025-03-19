Free agency prediction: Stefon Diggs ditches Bills reunion for move to NFC
It makes for fun speculation, but free-agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs is almost definitely not returning to the Buffalo Bills.
After being traded to the Houston Texans for draft capital last offseason, Diggs shortened his contract and subsequently tore his ACL. Now, he's looking to latch on somewhere as a free agent, and the Bills could use a difference-making wide receiver.
Meanwhile, recent Instagram activity sparked rumors of a potential Bills reunion as Diggs re-added photos of his Buffalo tenure to his personal page. In reality, however, the buzz is nothing more than social media fantasy and the Bills initially traded Diggs away for a reason.
Not only was his relationship with quarterback Josh Allen apparently fractured, but Diggs was no longer performing at a level worthy of his mega salary. Since the trade, he's only gotten older (Diggs will turn 32 during the regular season) and he's suffered a serious knee injury that requires a demanding rehabilitation process. Even a 25-year-old would struggle to attain peak performance less than 10 months after ACL surgery. It's unlikely Diggs is ready to significantly contribute in Week 1.
While the Bills don't seem like a feasible fit for Diggs, USA Today For The Win writer Cory Woodroof suggests that the Dallas Cowboys are so much so that he connected the two parties while "Predicting where 20 second-wave 2025 NFL free agents will sign."
"The Cowboys need a good receiver to pair opposite of CeeDee Lamb, and Diggs could stay in Texas and return to the NFC to help Dallas contend for the division," said Woodroof, who also projected Amari Cooper to leave the Bills for the New England Patriots.
Prior to the season-ending injury, Diggs accounted for 496 receiving yards and four touchdowns in eight games for the Texans. He exceeded 100 catches each of his four seasons with the Bills. The former fifth-round draft pick went for 1,535, 1,225, 1,429 and 1,183 receiving yards from 2020 through 2023.
