Bills' QB Josh Allen successfully recruited high profile DE in free agency

Khari Demos

Buffalo Bills linebacker Joey Bosa.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Joey Bosa. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Josh Allen just keeps on helping the Buffalo Bills on and off the field. In addition to his on-field exploits, the league MVP seems to be a pretty solid recruiter.

With a slew of free agency moves coming for the Bills this week, arguably the biggest name of them all was edge rusher Joey Bosa. A five-time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL's 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year, he is an accomplished pass rusher who should be able to replace Von Miller as a veteran presence opposite of Greg Rousseau.

Of course, a franchise like Buffalo's that is a perennial playoff participant and has one of the best defensive minds in the league with head coach Sean McDermott made sense for Bosa to join. But it doesn't hurt either when the reigning league MVP reaches out to you with a recruiting pitch.

Being "immortalized in this town" is alluding to bringing the Bills their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Joey Bosa sack
Nov 29, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the third quarter at Bills Stadium / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

“If we do what we set out to do, we could really be immortalized in this town. And that’s what it’s all about is winning a championship," said Bosa while addressing reporters.

This move made a lot of sense for both sides. Bosa was not commanding the type of money he once earned as a multi-time 10-plus sack player early in his career. As for Buffalo, it needed another edge rusher to mix into its rotation, especially after tying for 21st in the league in sack percentage in 2024.

Plus, with his injury issues over the years, this deal does not tie the Bills to Bosa long-term and does not completely warp the team's cap — unlike Miller's signing in 2022.

Thankfully, Allen was able to look past Bosa injuring him in the past for the greater good of Buffalo's chances at winning a chip.

Joe Burrow and Joey Bosa
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97). / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

