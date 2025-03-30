Former Bills OLB, Super Bowl MVP can still contribute
The Buffalo Bills are experiencing life without linebacker Von Miller, who was cut earlier this offseason after being unable to live up to his top-billing contract.
Miller had six sacks in 2024, which is a respectable amount, but for someone who is making $20 million per year, it wasn't enough to warrant the Bills keeping him around.
He may no longer be worth $20 million per year, but he still has a lot left in the tank and can contribute on a better value deal.
"The edge-rusher position is pretty picked over at this point—the remaining players generally fall into two categories. There are younger players with limited professional resumes and aging veterans on the downslope of their careers," Bleacher Report contributor Gary Davenport writes.
"Von Miller most assuredly fits into the latter category—the MVP of Super Bowl 50 is 36. But despite a rather disappointing tenure in Buffalo, Miller isn’t ready to call it career."
Miller should have interest, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he doesn't sign with a team until after the NFL Draft. Teams will likely look to add pass rushers and linebackers during the draft, and Miller could be brought onto a team that may not have addressed the need as much as others.
Miller could also join a team that does bring on younger players, giving the future Hall-of-Famer a chance to mentor some incoming rookies, getting them on the right foot to a potentially long career in the NFL.
