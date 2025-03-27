Free agent Von Miller ponders future, pays huge respect to Bills' QB Josh Allen
Future Hall-of-Fame edge rusher Von Miller wants to play a 15th NFL season.
He made that much clear before and after the Buffalo Bills released the grizzled veteran as a salary cap casualty earlier this month.
With the primary wave of free agency having passed, Miller is still unsigned. Although the door in Buffalo remains slightly ajar, it appears as if the Bills are content moving forward with Joey Bosa as well as potentially adding through the NFL Draft.
Miller, who turned 36 years old this week, is contesting the 2025 NFLPA Classic in Mexico, and he took time to speak with Up & Adams host Kay Adams on the golf course. Amongst a multitude of topics, the decorated pass rusher mentioned what he's looking for from his next team.
"Fifteen years in the game, you just don't want to go through those growing pains of losing again. That'll drag you down faster than anything else. You can never predict what's gonna happen next, especially in the NFL. You never know what's gonna happen next. Winning football games is a huge priority for me and everything comes after that," said Miller.
In addition to playing for a contender, Miller wants a franchise quarterback at the controls but concedes it'll be hard to top Josh Allen.
"I've done everything I can possibly do. Whatever's next for me is what's next. It's fun, it's exciting, you're looking at new teams and new quarterbacks. You can never replace a Josh Allen and the season that he had," said Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl honoree.
The composition of the Team Miller foursome could be a hint that the Super Bowl 50 MVP won't mind having quarterback Bo Nix, a 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist, as a teammate in 2025. This week, he has joined forces with Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, kicker Brandon McManus and backup quarterback Brett Rypien on the course.
