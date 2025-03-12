4 things Bills' fans may not know about their new 5x Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa
Chalk it up to the latest edition of "Brandon Beane After Dark."
The Buffalo Bills' general manager made his loudest move since the free agency negotiating period began, doing it late on Tuesday night. At 9:22 pm ET, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Bills agreed to a one-year contract worth $12.6 million with Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Bills were in competition with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins for Bosa's services. Being that the Chargers released Bosa earlier this month, the veteran was free to sign with anyone even before the new league year kicks off.
Set to turn 30 years old in July, Bosa is a five-time Pro Bowl selection. Here are four things Bills' fans may not know about their new defensive end, who was a two-time All-American for Ohio State.
Family ties
As most people are aware, Bosa's younger brother Nick was the No. 2 overall pick in 2019 by the San Francisco 49ers, but he actually has a relative who played for Buffalo.
Former Bills' wide receiver Jake Kumerow is a cousin of Bosa through uncle Eric Kumerow, who played three seasons with the Miami Dolphins in the late 1980s. WR Jake Kumerow played in 27 games for Buffalo from 2020-22.
Strong start in San Diego
After being selected at No. 3 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers, Bosa proceeded to make 10.5 sacks in 12 games en-route to the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He produced more than 10.0 sacks in four of his first six NFL seasons.
He logged 22.5 sacks over his first 28 NFL appearances. Following his rookie honor, Bosa made the Pro Bowl in three of the next four years.
Needs to shake injury woes
Bosa's availability has been shaky at best in recent years. He only missed one game in 2021, but he technically hasn't played a full season since 2019.
Bosa missed three games in 2024, eight games in 2023 and 12 games in 2022. When healthy, he's been a gamewrecker with 72.0 career sacks and 17 forced fumbles to his credit.
Chiefs slayer
Bosa has plenty of experience against Bills' nemesis Patrick Mahomes. He has at least one quarterback hit in each of his last eight games against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Over that eight-game span dating back to the 2019 season, Bosa victimized the Chiefs to the tune of 13 QB hits and 3.5 sacks. He faced Kansas City once in 2024, sacking Mahomes once.
