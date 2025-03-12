Josh Palmer TD highlight shows potential to become real Bills' fan favorite
Everyone loves a good deep ball, especially when it's completed against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Giving the people what they want to see, the NFL Canada X account shared a rather thrilling highlight while recognizing the Buffalo Bills' newest offensive addition on the first day of the free agency negotiation period.
Featuring Canadian-born wide receiver Josh Palmer, who reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth $36 million on Monday, the video clip was a throwback to the Los Angeles Chargers' Sunday Night Football appearance against Kansas City during the 2022 season.
In 2022, Palmer caught three touchdown passes against the Chiefs, including the 50-yard bomb that gave the Chargers an early Week 11 lead on Sunday night.
With Justin Herbert uncorking a throw from his own 40-yard line, Palmer beat Chiefs' rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie downfield to set up a perfect target. Palmer hauled in the ball at the opponent's 5-yard line and back pedaled his way into the end zone.
Palmer finished the 2022 primetime affair with 106 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions (10 targets). He had 30 yards and one TD in the Week 2 AFC West battle that year.
RELATED: 4 takeaways from Bills signing Josh Palmer and what it means for WR corps
The 25-year-old Palmer has averaged 15.1 yards per catch over the last two seasons. The hope is he brings an explosive plays element to a Bills' offense that failed to routinely stretch the field in 2024.
If Palmer can put up 50-yard touchdowns against the Chiefs, the signing will have served its purpose and Bills Mafia will be quick to embrace him.
