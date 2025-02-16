Josh Allen's former Wyoming teammate could fill Bills' defensive need
The Buffalo Bills need insurance at the safety position and they don't have much salary cap space to spend.
With veteran Taylor Rapp still under contract and 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop emerging late during his rookie season, the Bills have two probable starters but not much beyond that. Buffalo carried only three pure safeties on its roster this past season, and one of those men, Damar Hamlin, is a pending free agent.
Should they let Hamlin walk, the Bills could take a flier on Josh Allen's former college teammate who is set to hit the free-agent market while rehabbing from an ACL tear. Veteran Marcus Epps made 20 consecutive starts for the Las Vegas Raiders prior to injuring his knee in Week 3.
The 29-year-old Epps is coming off a two-year, $12 million contract, but will likely have to settle for a lower-paying prove-it deal due to his injury status. Spotrac places the safety's market value at $1.8 million per season.
Epps started all 17 games for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 before moving onto Las Vegas. Over a four-year stretch, he averaged 67 tackles and 4.5 passes defensed per season.
Selected at No. 191 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, the sixth-round draft pick has appeared in 82 regular season games. Prior to landing in the NFL, Epps was a four-year starter for Wyoming where he crossed paths with Allen.
When Allen was a senior in 2017, Epps accounted for 68 tackles and four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.
With the Bills needing bodies at safety, and Epps needing a new contract, it may be in the team's best interest to reunite the two former Cowboys in Orchard Park.
