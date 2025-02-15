NFL salary cap expert suggests Bills have ability to pay James Cook
Whether or not running back James Cook warrants a $15 million average annual value is up for debate, but there is apparently a way where the Buffalo Bills can pay that money while remaining salary cap compliant.
After Cook, who enters the final year on his rookie contract in 2025, created some buzz by suggesting he wants $15 million per season, Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti read the room and weighed in with his expertise. The capologist projected what a three-year contract extension worth $45 million could look like.
"How a 3 year, $45M extension ($22.3M guaranteed) for #Bills RB James Cook can remain team-friendly for the next 2 seasons," said Ginnitti above a visual chart.
The extension would keep Cook's salary cap charge at a reasonable level in 2025 and 2026. After counting $3.45 million against the cap on the final year of the rookie deal, Cook would require $5.65 million in 2026 space. In 2027, however, that number balloons up to $17.75 million.
If Buffalo were to release Cook after the 2026 campaign, the 2027 Bills would be forced to eat $14 million in dead cap space in Spotrac's proposed scenario.
NFL rushing champion Saquon Barkley earned a three-year, $37.75 million ($26m GTD) contract from the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2024 campaign. Despite his production and prime performances down the stretch, Cook has a hard time arguing that he should be paid more than a 2,000-yard rusher who vaulted his new team to a Super Bowl title.
The 25-year-old Cook, a 2022 second-round draft pick, is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns. In 16 games this past season, he scored an AFC-leading 18 touchdowns. HIs older brother, Dalvin, has publicly urged him to chase the bag.
Although he's the clear RB1, Cook played only 48 percent of offensive snaps in 2024. He has shown elite burst while carrying the football, but has had trouble with drops and pass protection.
