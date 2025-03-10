Bills' first reported signing adds missing element for Josh Allen's offense
The Buffalo Bills' first reported move of the NFL's free-agency tampering period adds another pass-catcher for quarterback Josh Allen.
With 2024 starters Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins set to hit the free-agent market, the Bills signed former Los Angeles Chargers' draft pick Josh Palmer. Buffalo and the wide receiver agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $36 million, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
The 25-year-old Palmer gives the Bills the potential field stretcher that they lacked in 2024. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver averaged more than 15.0 yards per reception over the past two seasons with the Chargers.
Exceeding the 580-yard receiving mark each of the last three years, Palmer projects as a productive complement to Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. He has shown the ability to separate from defenders and break into the open field.
Allen ranked 21st amongst NFL passer in average air yards per completion (5.4) last year, according to Next Gen Stats. Outside of Coleman, no Bills wide receiver exceeded 15.0 yards per reception on average. The hope is that Palmer can help in that area. He recorded first downs on 50 of his last 79 catches.
Palmer, a 2021 third-round draft pick, caught 182 of 282 targets in 58 appearances (29 starts). He was charged with 14 drops over his first four seasons. The Tennessee product was one of the more appealing options in an somewhat underwhelming WR free-agent class.
