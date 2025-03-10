Bills Central

Bills' first reported signing adds missing element for Josh Allen's offense

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly agreed to terms with a field-stretching WR to a three-year free-agent contract.

Ralph Ventre

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) catches a pass as New York Giants safety Logan Ryan (23) defends
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) catches a pass as New York Giants safety Logan Ryan (23) defends / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills' first reported move of the NFL's free-agency tampering period adds another pass-catcher for quarterback Josh Allen.

With 2024 starters Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins set to hit the free-agent market, the Bills signed former Los Angeles Chargers' draft pick Josh Palmer. Buffalo and the wide receiver agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $36 million, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The 25-year-old Palmer gives the Bills the potential field stretcher that they lacked in 2024. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver averaged more than 15.0 yards per reception over the past two seasons with the Chargers.

Exceeding the 580-yard receiving mark each of the last three years, Palmer projects as a productive complement to Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. He has shown the ability to separate from defenders and break into the open field.

Josh Palmer TD
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen ranked 21st amongst NFL passer in average air yards per completion (5.4) last year, according to Next Gen Stats. Outside of Coleman, no Bills wide receiver exceeded 15.0 yards per reception on average. The hope is that Palmer can help in that area. He recorded first downs on 50 of his last 79 catches.

RELATED: Updated list of Buffalo Bills' free agents available to sign elsewhere

Palmer, a 2021 third-round draft pick, caught 182 of 282 targets in 58 appearances (29 starts). He was charged with 14 drops over his first four seasons. The Tennessee product was one of the more appealing options in an somewhat underwhelming WR free-agent class.

Josh Palmer catch
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) catches a pass up high before it is stripped for an interception by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Published
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

