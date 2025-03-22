Bills' free agency move sets up fierce safety battle with ex-Commanders' starter
It could wind up being the hottest position competition come Buffalo Bills' training camp.
In the safeties room, the Bills have three players with starting experience plus a 2024 second-round draft pick that got his feet wet as a rookie.
As for which two men will earn Week 1 starting jobs, incumbent Taylor Rapp seems to have an inside track at one spot, but he is one of four feasible options. In addition to re-signing Damar Hamlin, who was initially in a backup role before earning starting reps in 2024, Buffalo picked up former Washington Commanders' starter Darrick Forrest on a one-year free agent contract.
Then, there's Cole Bishop, who showed promise down the stretch after a slow start to his first pro season. Missing much of training camp as a rookie due to injury seemingly delayed the start of Bishop's acclimation to the NFL.
"They have Rapp Hamlin Bishop and Forrest, so they've got a nice four-man competition for the safety position. Obviously, they felt they wanted to bring another safety into the mix. Forrest, he was a starter for Washington in 2022, so he played a lot of snaps," said NFL Films producer Greg Cosell during a recent appearance on One Bills Live.
The Bills had only two safeties — Rapp and Bishop — under contract entering the offseason. Now, they have a seemingly respectable quartet heading into draft season.
"Right now, it's about building competition and depth across the roster before we get to the draft," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane after the initial wave of free agency signings.
Rapp is by far the most proven of the group, having made 30 appearances for the Bills over the last two seasons after starting every game for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams. Bishop started the AFC Championship Game with Rapp unavailable, making 10 tackles. Hamlin totaled 14 starts in 2024. Forrest has 17 career starts under his belt.
