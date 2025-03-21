Bills Central

Bills reportedly show interest in failed Jets' signing on free-agent DT market

The Buffalo Bills are apparently meeting with a former Arizona Cardinals starter

Ralph Ventre

The Buffalo Bills may not be done shopping for lower-priced free agents who remain on the market following the initial wave of signings.

Apparently still interested in beefing up its defensive line interior, the Bills are scheduled to visit with free agent defensive tackle Leki Fotu. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that Fotu visited the Las Vegas Raiders on March 20 with the Bills up next.

Buffalo recently signed former Pittsburgh Steelers starter Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract, but has since learned that he will miss the first six games of the 2025 season due to a NFL-imposed suspension for PEDs.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Fotu is coming off a forgettable one-year tenure with the New York Jets. After joining the Jets as a free agent last offseason, the defensive tackle played only two games while serving three separate stints on Injured Reserve in 2024.

Fotu's Jets debut was delayed until Week 6 due to a preseason hamstring injury. Then, a knee problem landed him back on IR. He totaled only three tackles and 46 snaps for New York after receiving a one-year contract reportedly worth $2.5 million.

The 2020 fourth-round draft pick played out his rookie contract for the Arizona Cardinals, starting 21 of 56 appearances. Fotu has only 3.5 career sacks, but he projects more as a run stuffer and a presence that can clog the interior.

Buffalo has defensive tackles Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones under contract for 2025 while Jordan Phillips, Austin Johnson and Quinton Jefferson are unrestricted free agents.

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

