Proposed Bills signing adds projected $6.8 million insurance policy for Matt Milano
One of the more underrated needs for the Buffalo Bills to address this offseason comes at linebacker, where the team has a major question mark with one of its starters.
That question mark comes from linebacker Matt Milano, who has struggled with injuries the past two seasons. As a result, Milano took a pay cut and shortened his contract by a year this offseason.
While Milano and Terrell Bernard offer a strong starting duo on the inside, the Bills could use an insurance policy for the former considering he's only played in nine games since 2023.
With that in mind, Pro Football Network's Kyle Soppe thinks the Bills should have interest in linebacker Eric Kendricks.
"The Bills may move on from Matt Milano; if that’s the case, there would be a vacancy for Kendricks, even in a limited capacity," he wrote. "These teams with a difference-maker at the quarterback position often take an upside swing on the other side of the ball, understanding that if they can find value, their postseason win equity spikes in a major way."
A former Pro Bowler, Kendricks spent the 2024 campaign with the Dallas Cowboys, where he appeared in 15 games and tallied 138 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and three QB hits.
Kendricks has shown he can do a little bit of everything on the football field, as evidenced by his impressive pass-rush (78.5), run defense (78.3) and coverage grades (62.7) from last season, per Pro Football Focus.
Even at 33, Kendricks showed he still has plenty of miles left and he can still provide great depth and a backup plan for Milano.
Spotrac projects Kendricks to receive a one-year, $6.8 million deal, which would amount to a well-deserved pay raise after his strong 2024 campaign.
Even at that price, the Bills would have to get creative to add him, seeing as how they only have $4.4 million in cap space.
The Bills could ultimately decide to address the position in the 2025 NFL Draft, but for a win-now team like Buffalo, they need to bring in someone who is guaranteed to make an immediate impact. Kendricks qualifies as a player who can do that.
