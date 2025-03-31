Bills' GM reveals injury-plagued All-Pro's potential future beyond 2025
He's a Sean McDermott era original.
The Buffalo Bills drafted linebacker Matt Milano with a 2017 fifth-round pick as the player's rookie year coincided with McDermott's first season as head coach. The Boston College product emerged as an All-Pro performer, becoming a staple on McDermott's defense.
"Love Matt," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane while addressing reporters at the NFL owners early-spring meetings. "I feel terrible for him, starting with that London game [in 2023] and then the freak deal in training camp this year, but Matt is everything you want in a Buffalo Bill."
With Milano set to turn 31 years old in July, and coming off two injury-interrupted seasons, the Bills recently brought the linebacker to the negotiating table and the results sparked speculation that 2025 could be his swan song in Buffalo.
"These are never easy conversations ... but you do understand that he has had the injuries, and so we tried to structure something that would help us a little bit now, give him an opportunity to earn some of it [sacrificed money] back with staying healthy and showing everyone he's back," said Beane.
In addition to trimming one year off his contract, making him a free agent after the upcoming season, Milano reportedly absorbed a $3.6 million reduction in pay. Sidelined until Week 13 this past year, the linebacker finally returned to form during the playoffs. He made eight solo stops and a key second-half sack against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
"He can still play. He's working hard, and it definitely does not mean that this is Matt Milano's last year in Buffalo, by any means," said Beane. "I hope he has a heckuva year, and I hope we're able to sign him again and keep him here for the future."
The Bills are the only NFL Milano has ever played for, and the hope is that won't ever change.
