Bills Central

Bills' GM reveals injury-plagued All-Pro's potential future beyond 2025

The Buffalo Bills are hoping to re-sign their longtime linebacker after what GM Brandon Beane suggests will be a bounce-back year

Ralph Ventre

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) celebrates a fumble recovery with fans during the second half against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) celebrates a fumble recovery with fans during the second half against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

He's a Sean McDermott era original.

The Buffalo Bills drafted linebacker Matt Milano with a 2017 fifth-round pick as the player's rookie year coincided with McDermott's first season as head coach. The Boston College product emerged as an All-Pro performer, becoming a staple on McDermott's defense.

"Love Matt," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane while addressing reporters at the NFL owners early-spring meetings. "I feel terrible for him, starting with that London game [in 2023] and then the freak deal in training camp this year, but Matt is everything you want in a Buffalo Bill."

With Milano set to turn 31 years old in July, and coming off two injury-interrupted seasons, the Bills recently brought the linebacker to the negotiating table and the results sparked speculation that 2025 could be his swan song in Buffalo.

Matt Milano (58) as a rookie
Oct 22, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Preston Brown (52) and outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) make a tackle on Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) during the first quarter of a game at New Era Field. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"These are never easy conversations ... but you do understand that he has had the injuries, and so we tried to structure something that would help us a little bit now, give him an opportunity to earn some of it [sacrificed money] back with staying healthy and showing everyone he's back," said Beane.

RELATED: Former All-Pro LB 'can still do it' allowing Bills to focus resources elsewhere

In addition to trimming one year off his contract, making him a free agent after the upcoming season, Milano reportedly absorbed a $3.6 million reduction in pay. Sidelined until Week 13 this past year, the linebacker finally returned to form during the playoffs. He made eight solo stops and a key second-half sack against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

"He can still play. He's working hard, and it definitely does not mean that this is Matt Milano's last year in Buffalo, by any means," said Beane. "I hope he has a heckuva year, and I hope we're able to sign him again and keep him here for the future."

The Bills are the only NFL Milano has ever played for, and the hope is that won't ever change.

Matt Milano (58)
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) and Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackle San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) after he made a catch during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News