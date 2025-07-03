Proposed Vikings signing adds former Bills' $21 million starter to address key need
If the Minnesota Vikings want to sport an elite defense once again in 2025, the team needs to do more at the cornerback position, and a former Buffalo Bills' starter may provide an answer.
The Vikings managed to hold on to Byron Murphy Jr., but Shaquill Griffin has left for the Seattle Seahawks and Stephon Gilmore doesn't look like he's coming back, either.
Mekhi Blackmon, Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah are all slated to vie for the two starting spots on the boundary, but Blackmon is coming back from a torn ACL, Rodgers is a career backup, and Okudah has been a huge disappointment during his career.
It remains possible the Vikings will make a big splash to remedy that situation, but even if that isn't in the cards, a smaller move bringing in a veteran should be made.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder thinks the Vikings should address their need by signing Buffalo Bills' free agent Rasul Douglas.
"Staying within the NFC North, the Vikings could use some help in their secondary after deciding not to bring Stephon Gilmore back," Holder wrote.
"Jeff Okudah and Isaiah Rodgers are currently expected to start on the boundary, but those two were backups with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, last season," he added. "Adding Douglas would upgrade the cornerback room in Minnesota."
Douglas played out the final year of his three-year, $21 million deal in 2024 and had the worst showing of his career, with the veteran giving up a completion rate of 72.9% and a passer rating of 122, both of which were career-worsts for him.
However, Douglas was a revelation for Buffalo the year prior after being acquired from the Green Bay Packers. The 29-year-old posted a completion rate surrendered of 51.3% and a passer rating of 38.6 over nine games.
Even if Douglas can come close to his 2023 showing, it would be a huge upgrade for Minnesota's defense. At the very least, he'd offer more competition for the aforementioned trio and a valuable depth piece if he doesn't land a starting job.
Spotrac's projection for Douglas sits at three years and $35.7 million, but he isn't going to sniff that at this point.
Instead, Douglas should land a cheap, one-year deal, which would make him a low-risk, high-reward signing for Minnesota.
