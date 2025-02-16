Former NFL TD leader can be Bills' next Frank Gore six years later
The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with the 2023 NFL touchdowns leader, and the Buffalo Bills may want to make a phone call.
Running back Raheem Mostert fell victim to Miami's early offseason salary cap purge, which also included tight end Durham Smythe and cornerback Kendall Fuller.
After his usage dropped substantially in 2024, Mostert becomes available on the free-agent market and could likely be had for an inexpensive one-year contract due to the fact he'll turn 33 years old in April.
Mostert's projected price tag and past production should make the grizzled veteran an attractive option for a cap-strapped team like the Bills. With RB1 James Cook heading into the final season on his rookie deal, and outwardly looking for an extension with a $15 million average annual value, Buffalo could trade their former second-round pick for fresh draft capital and find a stop-gap to play alongside Ray Davis.
It's not something general manager Brandon Beane hasn't done before. The Bills went into the 2019 season with rookie Devin Singletary and an aging Frankie Gore as their two primary running backs. Buffalo signed Gore, who was 36 at the time, to a one-year deal that prior offseason. Gore appeared in every game that season, rushing for 599 yards and two touchdowns.
While Mostert's style differs from Gore, who ended his career as the fourth leading rusher (16,000) of all-time in 2020, he is younger and has less mileage on him than the latter did back in 2019. Although he's been in the NFL for 10 years, Mostert didn't receive much work over the first half of his career. He has 759 regular season carries and 111 receptions, meaning he's had fewer than 900 total touches.
Mostert totaled more than 1,000 scrimmage yards in back-to-back seasons for the Dolphins before taking a backseat in 2024. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2023, rushing for 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 21 TDs scored tied for first in the NFL.
Should Mostert elect to play an 11th season, it doesn't seem like he'll command much more than the league veteran minimum salary. Why not take a flier if you're Beane and the Bills?
