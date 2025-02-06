Sean McDermott's surprise choice for Bills' player who 'exceeded expectations'
His pass-catching production took a dip, but his importance to the Buffalo Bills was as high as ever.
Veteran tight end Dawson Knox is part of the bedrock that has been laid in Orchard Park, holding a starting role since being drafted at No. 96 overall in 2019. His contributions to the team cannot be measured through receiving statistics alone, and all signs point to him being a key presence in 2025 and beyond.
While earning only 33 targets as a receiver, Knox participated in over 60 percent of offensive snaps. The fact that he out-snapped 2023 first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid illustrates the veteran's value to the Bills' offense and his ability to affect the game on multiple fronts.
In addition to prowess as a blocker, Knox has developed into a core leader in the locker room.
“When you get around a person that knows who they are, Dawson served on our leadership council, was a huge component to our success this season. A, from his play, and B, from his leadership," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott when asked about individuals who "exceeded expectations" in 2024.
Knox's rapport with quarterback Josh Allen should not be understated. Known to be friends off the field, the two have shown an on-field connection ever since Knox's rookie year. They've hooked up on 23 regular season touchdown passes and six more in the playoffs.
"Just a real steady type of person, and a guy that Josh has a huge amount of trust in," said McDermott. "I would say he flies under the radar.”
While his numbers as a receiver were rather pedestrian, Bills' brass seems satisfied with Knox's contributions.
