Bills Central

New Bills WR Josh Palmer reveals unique strengths, approach to winning

The Bills landed a player dedicated to running routes the right way.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills landed Josh Palmer in NFL free agency, giving Josh Allen a savvy veteran to utilize in the passing game.

In four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Palmer hauled in 182 passes for 2,287 yards with 10 touchdowns. He was never a full-time starter but often stepped up when called upon.

MORE: Joey Bosa succinctly summed up his decision to join Bills in one direct quote

Now in Buffalo, Palmer was asked about the strengths that he would bring to the offense. His answer was insightful as he said he not only runs the entire route tree but that he knows how to run routes differently depending on what the defense does.

"I take a lot of pride in being able to run the entire route tree, the ability to win in different situations. So being able to run a slant route, but five different ways if I have to."

Palmer will likely be the team's No. 3 wideout with Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman as the starters. He's also going to be a mentor for Coleman, who performed well as a rookie but needs to take on a larger role in year two.

Buffalo Bill
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer / David Butler II-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News