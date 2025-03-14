New Bills WR Josh Palmer reveals unique strengths, approach to winning
The Buffalo Bills landed Josh Palmer in NFL free agency, giving Josh Allen a savvy veteran to utilize in the passing game.
In four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Palmer hauled in 182 passes for 2,287 yards with 10 touchdowns. He was never a full-time starter but often stepped up when called upon.
Now in Buffalo, Palmer was asked about the strengths that he would bring to the offense. His answer was insightful as he said he not only runs the entire route tree but that he knows how to run routes differently depending on what the defense does.
"I take a lot of pride in being able to run the entire route tree, the ability to win in different situations. So being able to run a slant route, but five different ways if I have to."
Palmer will likely be the team's No. 3 wideout with Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman as the starters. He's also going to be a mentor for Coleman, who performed well as a rookie but needs to take on a larger role in year two.
