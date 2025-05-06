Bills Central

Buffalo Bills new weapon's blunt answer about playing with Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills recently signed ex-Brown Elijiah Moore and he didn't pull any punches discussing his new situation and quarterback.

Brian Letscher

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) catches a pass.
Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) catches a pass. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane recently inked ex-Cleveland wide receiver Brown Elijiah Moore to one-year deal worth a potential $5 million — a move that Moore seems to have needed as much or more than the Bills.

A second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss, Moore was First-Team All-American and All-SEC. His NFL career, however, never really got off the ground. Or, rather, never had a chance to get off the ground.

After two seasons with the New York Jets, and then two with the Cleveland Browns, Moore has been the recipient of some the most inconsistent quarterback play in the NFL in the last decade. It's no surprise that he is very excited to join the Bills and have current NFL MVP, Josh Allen, throwing him passes.

RELATED: Elijah Moore stat shows why Bills wide receiver could explode with Josh Allen

Moore has certainly shown flashes of being a very productive NFL wideout, particularly his rookie year with the Jets when he had 43 catches for 538 yards and five scores. But it's tough to be productive when the quarterback is not throwing balls that are catchable.

Moore will go from QB's such as Zach Wilson, DeShaun Watson, Bailey Zappe and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to...Josh Allen. He feels like one of those players that has truly been held back by circumstance. Those circumstances just changed and Moore definitely seems to appreciate the opportunity he has with Allen and the Bills. There is no question he will be in the "best position" he's been in yet.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/News