Bills graded poorly for Greg Rousseau's massive contract extension
The Buffalo Bills completed their third contract extension this offseason, starting with wide receiver Khalil Shakir followed by linebacker and defensive captain Terrel Bernard. The latest to join this list was defensive end Gregory Rousseau, who will remain in Buffalo at least through the 2029 season.
Rousseau was the 30th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. The selection was met with some skepticism, but Rousseau has played well in his four seasons with the Bills. He's tallied 25 sacks and 66 quarterback hits in that time and become one of the better edge run-defenders. The 2024 campaign was his best season yet, compiling eight sacks, 24 QB hits, and 16 tackles for a loss.
The Bills rewarded Rousseau with a four-year contract extension worth $80 million, with $54 million guaranteed. While many fans are excited that the Bills are bringing one of their own back, not everyone believes this was a good move by the Bills.
Matt Verderama, an NFL staff writer at Sports Illustrated, graded the Bills a C- for the move.
"He’s never had more than eight sacks in a season and appears to be more of a secondary pass rusher than the leader of that group on a contending team. At 25 years old, there’s certainly still room to grow. That said, his $54 million guaranteed ranks fifth for all defensive ends, and while the number factors in a rising cap and potential for improvement, that’s a stretch considering Rousseau’s production<' said Verderame.
Despite Verderame's criticism, this move certainly has merit, Rousseau is not an elite pass rusher, but he can still develop into a double-digit sack artist, and his run defense is outstanding. He's recorded eight sacks in a season twice, and his quarterback hits and tackles for a loss have increased with each season. Rousseau is right where he wants to be, and we haven't seen the best of him just yet.
