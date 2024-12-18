Here’s why Josh Allen’s AFC Offensive Player of the Week performance was easily best of his career
If there’s one thing Josh Allen knows how to do, it’s make history.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after a jaw-dropping performance in the team’s 48-42 win over the NFC-leading Detroit Lions on Sunday. This marks Allen’s third Player of the Week award this season and the 14th of his career—and it might just be his most impressive yet.
Facing a Lions team riding an 11-game win streak, Allen delivered a performance for the ages. The Bills’ signal-caller threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 68 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on the ground.
Allen became the first player in NFL history to record multiple pass touchdowns, multiple rush touchdowns, 350+ passing yards & 60+ rushing yards in the same game (including playoffs).
If that wasn’t enough, he also tied Patrick Mahomes for the second-most regular-season wins (74) by a quarterback in their first seven seasons.
Allen didn’t stop at just one record. He added a few more historic milestones to his resume, the first player in NFL history with at least two touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns in consecutive games, and the first player all-time with three such games in a single season.
Simply put, Josh Allen is doing things we’ve never seen before—and he’s making it look easy.
With Allen playing at this level, the Bills are primed for a deep playoff run and are looking every bit like the Super Bowl contender fans hoped for at the start of the season.
