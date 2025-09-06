Bills release eye-popping video displaying progress on majestic new stadium
Buffalo Bills' fans attending the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens will be able to enjoy a great view of the progress made on the new Highmark Stadium.
For those who won’t be able to attend, the team released an eye-popping video on its social media channels, which displays how far crews have come in constructing the new stadium.
The base of the structure was completed months ago, and the 360-degree canopy was put in place after that. Now, the focus has shifted to the exterior of the stadium.
Crews have made significant progress in placing the panels along the exterior, which are expected to create “wind confusion” in order to allow for ample playing and viewing conditions within the stadium.
The video released by the team on Saturday begins with an overhead look via drone footage, followed by a pass across the side of the stadium, which focuses in on the panels that appear nearly fully installed. There are also a few glimpses of the interior of the stadium, which shows two levels where seating will be installed, seemingly at the 50-yard line.
The over $2 billion building has come a long way in just two short years, with construction on track to be completed in the summer of 2026. The new stadium will feature a capacity of 62,000 seats, an innovative snow-melt system and much more advanced technology, all designed to enhance the fan experience.
It may not be the domed stadium that many fans wanted, but it’s sure shaping up to be a majestic new home for the team Buffalo football fans love.
