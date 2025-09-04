Buffalo Bills' fans have chance to purchase pieces of Highmark Stadium
At the conclusion of the farewell season at the current Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills will allow fans to purchase a piece of history.
In a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Bills' Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience Andy Major revealed that the team is in the planning stage of setting up a system that will permit fans to buy several different pieces of the stadium, including the seats, the field turf and other items.
“That’s been something we have been working very closely with the county on,” said Major. “We are really excited to roll that out for the fans.”
The Bills are working with Erie County because they own the current stadium campus and the stadium itself.
“They have been tremendous partners,” said Major. “We are the landlords here, so to speak. But we have worked very closely with them on a plan to help fans in the very near future.”
Major said that the team’s plans will be released to the public in a short time.
“We’ll roll something out to communicate to (the fans) that there is a plan for them,” added the Bills VP.
One concern that Major communicated during his time speaking to the media was the chance that fans would take it upon themselves to collect souvenirs throughout the final year inside the stadium.
“We want the fans to take advantage of that program and not do anything silly in the stadium,” he said. “We don’t need the knuckleheads trying to steal their seats or steal things off the walls. We have a long season ahead and a lot of excitement ahead.
“We still hopefully have some playoff games in January. I know that’s our goal is to play through January and have that home field advantage, and for everybody to have a seat to sit in to enjoy those games.”
So, hold your horses, Bills fans. You will get your chance to remember the stadium’s history in due time.
