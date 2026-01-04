There are many redeeming qualities of the current Highmark Stadium, set to host what could be the final game inside its walls on Sunday.

But one that has been consistently praised more so than any other is the fun-filled atmosphere created by Buffalo Bills fans each and every game day. And in the days leading up to its send-off, several Bills players explained from a distinct point of view what makes that environment so special.

RELATED: Special send-off planned as Buffalo Bills cast Highmark Stadium off into the sunset

Fans react to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers touchdown catch during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Light up the night

Perhaps Jordan Phillips, now in his fourth stint with the Bills, described it best while speaking with reporters earlier this week.

“It's the most electric place that you can play in,” said Phillips. “You can tell when the fans really care about their team and care about what's going on, and this is one of those places that's like that.”

He added, “I mean, there's only a select few places in the league that you can even put in conversation with Buffalo, and it's places like Green Bay, Old New England. Who else we got? Like Kansas City, just like places that (have) football as the main focus, I'll put it that way. Yeah. And when football is the main focus, obviously, you get some really incredible atmosphere and games.”

MORE: Plotting James Cook's path to claiming NFL rushing title

Just means more

For long snapper Reid Ferguson, the longest-tenured Bills player, the most special element of the Bills’ old-time stadium comes even before he arrives in the locker room.

“You're driving in on (Big Tree Road) right? You're seeing everybody tailgating, and it just like instantly gets you in the mood for game day,” said Ferguson during his time addressing the media earlier this week. “You’re like, you're seeing all these people that literally wake up just like we do. And we're looking forward to kickoff.”

He also said, “I tell people this, I played at LSU. Buffalo has a very college-town feel to it in a good way. Apart from the Sabres, we're really the only show in town, right? Same goes — I’m comparing it to my college in Baton Rouge. LSU is the only show in town. And the fans treat it as such.”

RELATED: Sean McDermott explains why Bills have not played 4x Pro Bowler since signing him

It wouldn’t be the same for Ferguson, playing in front of a fan base that wasn’t as passionate as what he experienced in college and now with the Bills.

“They live, and they die, and they bleed red and blue,” said the Bills’ long snapper of the fans. “They live, and they die Buffalo Bills, right? And that makes it all the more fun for us to go out there and play for these people on Sunday afternoons or, you know, whenever we're playing.”

Ferguson and his teammates will have one more chance to honor the stadium the Bills have called home for many decades when they host the New York Jets on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. And one message that has been reiterated by both Head Coach Sean McDermott and his players throughout the week is the team’s desire to send it off into the sunset the right way — with a win.

“it's a lot of history there,” said Tre’Davious White while meeting the media in Week 18. “And just hopefully we get a win and make some more memories in the last one.”

A fan yells during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —