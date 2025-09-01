Bills Central

James Cook receives ultimate compliment from retired Bills' HOF running back

The Buffalo Bills' all-time leading rusher had a lot to say about current RB1 James Cook heading into the 2025 season

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) dives for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) dives for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Thurman Thomas has been there, done that.

So, when the Buffalo Bills' legendary running back has something to say about a current player on his former team, it carries the maximum amount of weight.

Thomas, the 1991 NFL MVP, recorded eight consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Bills — a feat that may not happen again until future generations. The Hall of Famer is one of only five men in NFL history with more than 12,000 career rushing yards and 4,000 receiving yards.

More than 30 years ago, Thomas found himself facing the Kansas City Chiefs, who had quarterback Joe Montana and running back Marcus Allen in the twilight of their careers, in the AFC Championship Game. Powering Buffalo to a 30-13 win on January 23, 1994, Thomas totaled 208 yards from scrimmage and rushed for three touchdowns.

This past January, James Cook took a page from the Thomas playbook as the Bills again squared off against the Chiefs with a ticket to the Super Bowl up for grabs. Simply put, Cook ran marvelously on the big stage, and although it wasn't enough to push Buffalo across the finish line, the performance made a lasting impression on Thomas.

Thurman Thomas (34)
Jan 12, 1992; Orchard Park, NY, USA Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas (34) is tackled Greg Kragen (71) during the 1991 AFC Championship Game at Rich Stadium. The Bills defeated the Broncos 10-7. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"Like I've been saying, ever since the AFC Championship Game, I think he was the best player of the football field that day. You had Josh Allen there. You had Patrick Mahomes. You had Travis Kelce, but I thought James Cook was the best player on that football field for the AFC Championship Game this past year in Kansas City," said Thomas, who called Cook his favorite current Bills' player "besides Josh."

In the 32-29 setback to the Chiefs, Cook accounted for 134 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on only 16 total touches. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry, including a one-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play late in the third quarter.

The 59-year-old Thomas, who resides in Western New York with his family, is still strongly connected to the Bills' organization, and he's taken an interest in Cook's development.

"He's a guy that I look to. I talk to him every week about the things that are going on with the Buffalo Bills — how they're going to use them and how they're going to continue to use him," said Thomas. "He's just a great kid, great kid for the community. I'm very happy to have him in Buffalo at least another three or four years."

Fresh off his contract extension, which came after a second straight 1,000-yard rushing campaign, Cook has the chance to chase greatness with one of the greatest ever cheering for him.

James Cook TD
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Published
