Hailee Steinfeld's vintage gameday fits will make Buffalo Bills' fans wanna shout
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is ready for the new season, and so is his new wife.
The Bills' September 7 season opener will be Allen's first NFL game since marrying Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld during a May 31 ceremony in their home state of California.
Gearing up in support of her MVP husband, the chic Steinfeld showed off some of her Bills' gameday attire in the latest edition of her Beau Society fan newsletter. The silver screen queen modeled six different looks that will make any Bills' fan wanna shout.
Who wore it better — Hailee or Marv?
While all six were stunning for one reason or another, there's one photo that stands out for its historical significance.
Steinfeld is bringing back the Marv Levy knit sweater look from the late 1980s and early 1990s. In the aforementioned photo, the super stylish football wife sports the throwback top with blue jean bottoms and a modern knit ski cap.
Levy, who turned 100 years old last month in Canton, incorporated the sweater into his gameday wardrobe for a number of his 123 victories as the Bills' head coach from 1986 through 1997. Although she was born after Buffalo's four-year Super Bowl run, Steinfeld looks like she's been a lifelong member of Bills Mafia.
Steinfeld's vintage collection
Steinfeld is helping Bills Mafia feel nostalgic about the franchise's glory years by embracing the throwback look. Sharing her gameday fashion approach with Beau Society subscribers, the 29-year-old actress implored fans to "lead with vintage."
"I usually wear a vintage Bills hat, jacket, shirt or crewneck," wrote Steinfeld. "Once I have a great vintage piece(s), it's just a matter of filling in the basics."
Publicly supportive spouse
Whether it's Allen accompanying Steinfield on the red carpet for the "Sinners" premiere, or Steinfield by Allen's side at the NFL Honors Show, the husband and wife have routinely supported one another in their professional endeavors.
Steinfeld doesn't hesitate to promote Allen and his team. From praising Allen for being the subject of a Gatorade ad on Instagram to boldly including the Bills in her Super Bowl prediction, Steinfeld has become the QB's No. 1 fan. Even the team's newly-adopted fourth-quarter theme song apparently made the Allen-Steinfeld wedding playlist.
