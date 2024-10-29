Former Bills WR Stefon Diggs suffers season-ending ACL tear
A former Buffalo Bills stalwart will miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign, as now-Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his team’s Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans announced the multi-time Pro Bowler’s diagnosis on Tuesday.
The wideout's injury came without contact, prompting initial fears that it was a significant ailment; tests later proved these concerns correct. The 30-year-old had caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this year; with Nico Collins currently on injured reserve (for at least one more game), young contributors like Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and John Metchie will be tasked with carrying the load for the Texans for the immediate future.
Diggs, of course, played for the Bills from 2020–2023 after being traded to Buffalo in the 2020 offseason. He established himself as one of the best in the league at his position throughout his time in Orchard Park, earning four straight Pro Bowl nods as he caught 445 passes for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns. He, too, helped quarterback Josh Allen develop into one of the NFL’s most dynamic signal callers as the two formed a near-unstoppable duo; he departed Orchard Park as the Bills’ fourth-all-time leading receiver.
The receiver’s offseason divorce from the organization was unceremonious, with Diggs ultimately saying that his new team’s Week 5 clash with the Bills “meant a lot” to him; he caught six passes for 82 yards in the 23-20 Texans win. Circumstances surrounding the departure aside, seeing any player suffer a season-ending injury is never cause for celebration, and there’s likely a bevy of individuals within the Buffalo organization reaching out to Diggs with well wishes on Tuesday afternoon.
The veteran had the remaining years of his contract voided upon being traded to Houston, meaning that he’ll be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.
