Hypothetical NBA team made up of NFL players has wrong Bills' player
Our friends at Sports Illustrated recently put together a team of NFL players who could play in the NBA, and the list included a Buffalo Bills' player. However, it wasn't the player you'd expect.
National writer Gilberto Manzano put the team together and had Bills quarterback Josh Allen playing point guard, which does make sense considering his athletic and passing abilities.
"We already know Allen can pass and jump — let’s not forget the amazing hurdle over former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr," Manzano wrote. "However, how many points Allen generated for Firebaugh High School in California is a bit of a mystery. That’s O.K. Every team needs a heartthrob who sports the letterman jacket."
The team did not, however, include wide receiver Keon Coleman, who we know can hoop. I mean, just look at this guy's highlights from high school.
By now we know that Coleman played some college hoops during his days at Michigan State, where he worked under legendary head coach, Tom Izzo.
RELATED: Bills' WR Keon Coleman goes off, dominates Damar Hamlin celebrity basketball game
"I recruited Keon — in other words, when football started recruiting him I did a little research because they called me a bunch, said he's a pretty good basketball player," Izzo said. "And Keon Coleman could have played basketball here. Basketball was his sport. I've had a couple of guys — Andre Rison when I was an assistant, but I had a couple of other guys that played. [Antonio] Gates was here for a semester. He became a great tight end."
Before that, he starred at Opelousas Catholic School in Louisiana, where he had his jersey retired earlier this year.
After transferring to Florida State, Coleman got acquainted with his new teammates at a barbeque, where he was apparently dunking over everyone in a pair of skinny jeans.
TRENDING: Former Bills' wide receiver deserves another chance in NFL after UFL success
Coleman ultimately did not continue on the basketball path at Florida State and instead decided to focus on football, which has worked out for him so far.
He'll look to further cement that decision as the right one when he takes the field for his second season in the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —