Former Bills' wide receiver deserves another chance in NFL after UFL success
Former Buffalo Bills' WR Deon Cain was featured on Bleacher Report's list of five UFL players deserving of another shot in the NFL.
Cain had two short stints with Buffalo, initially signing with the Bills on Aug. 13, 2024, but he'd be released two weeks later as part of final roster cuts on Aug. 27.
He spent time with Carolina's practice squad before winding up back in Buffalo from Oct. 31 to Dec. 3. He was released to make room for Micah Hyde's return to the Bills on the practice squad.
Brent Sobleski writes, "Deon Cain looked like he had a bright future after being a sixth-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts. But it never came together at any of his six NFL stops." With the Colts, Cain caught four passes 52 yards. During his following two seasons in Pittsburgh, he caught five passes for 72 yards.
Cain has spent three seasons with the Birmingham Stallions in both the USFL and UFL. He's combined for 78 catches, 1132 yards and 11 touchdowns, thriving as "the UFL's top vertical presence this past season," leading the league in receiving yards per game (57.1) and yards per catch (17.7).
Thanks to Cain's contributions, the Stallions won the USFL championship in 2023 and the UFL championship in 2024, winning MVP of the championship game in '23. Cain was also recently named to the 2025 All-UFL Team.
Sobleski also included QBs Bryce Perkins and Jordan Ta'amu, OT Yasir Durant, and LB Tavante Beckett on his list. He concluded, "Sometimes it's all about being in the right place at the right time. Cain simply hasn't found that particular opportunity quite yet."
