Bills' WR Keon Coleman goes off, dominates Damar Hamlin celebrity basketball game
If your favorite Buffalo Bills are ever available to play a pickup basketball game, make sure wide receiver Keon Coleman is on your side.
In what was supposed to be a charity basketball exhibition, the 6-foot-4 Coleman put on an absolute clinic on Saturday night at Duquesne University downtown Pittsburgh.
While warming up for safety Damar Hamlin's annual Chasing M's Celebrity Basketball Game, Coleman essentially called his shot.
"Over or under, 30 today?" asked a Prospect Media interviewer while standing courtside next to Coleman.
"Over," said Coleman, who had a business-like approach on the hardwood.
Over? How about double? Coleman poured in 60 points, scoring in a variety of ways to the amazement of those in attendance.
In a highlight reel posted to Instagram, Coleman is seen hitting step-back three-pointers, taking defenders to the basket off the dribble and dunking in transition.
Coleman's ability to hoop doesn't come as a surprise to those who know the wide receiver's background. Prior to transferring to Florida State, he was a two-sport athlete for Michigan State, a perennial NCAA basketball powerhouse. In fact, legendary hoops coach Tom Izzo has publicly cited his "love" for his former player.
Coleman was one of multiple Bills' players present at the charity event. Hamlin, Coleman and starting left tackle Dion Dawkins all competed for the same team on Saturday, donning black customized Chasing M's jerseys.
Bills' cornerback Dane Jackson, New England Patriots' wide receiver Stefon Diggs and retired All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald were all listed on the official event lineup.
In 2024, the charity game ended in dramatic fashion as Hamlin sank the winning three-pointer at the buzzer.
The Bills wrapped up a three-day minicamp in Orchard Park this past Thursday. Now, it's time for summer break until reconvening for training camp in late July.
