Three Bills' linebackers questionable to face Patriots in Week 16
Seven Buffalo Bills' players are battling injuries ahead of the team's December 22 game, and six of them are on the defensive side of the ball.
The good news is that head coach Sean McDermott was not willing to rule anyone out for Sunday, saying "not at this point" while making his weekly Friday morning appearance on WGR 550's Extra Point Show.
"Rasul Douglas, Taylor Rapp, [Matt] Milano, Damar Hamlin, Curtis Samuel, Baylon Spector and Dorian [Williams] — that list will be limited at practice today and listed as questionable for the game," said McDermott.
Linebackers Milano and Williams were both banged up during the 48-42 win in Detroit. Milano left midway through the second half due to a groin problem and never returned. Williams missed snaps due to an elbow issue before returning later in the game. Friday marked the third straight day of limited participation for both players.
Meanwhile, second-string linebacker Baylon Spector popped up on the injury report Thursday due to a calf problem. It's unclear if it's related to the issue that kept him on Injured Reserve for a month prior to the Week 15 game against the Lions.
"He had a calf situation come up in the latter part of practice yesterday so we put him on the injury report and his status will be limited today again," said McDermott.
After starter Terrel Bernard, it appears undrafted rookie Buffalo Joe Andreessen is the next man up at linebacker should Milano, Williams and Spector all be unable to go. Day 3 draft pick Ede Ulofoshio is on the 53-man roster, but was a healthy scratch last week.
Douglas, Rapp and Hamlin all missed the December 15 game against Detroit due to injuries suffered one week earlier against the Los Angeles Rams. None of the three has been able to register a full practice this week. The limited status is actually an improvement for Douglas, who missed all three practices leading up to the Lions game.
