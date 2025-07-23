Bills Central

Bills' head coach gives update on injured Spencer Brown's 'flare up'

The Bills' RT's back injury has him on the PUP list going into training camp

Owen Klein

Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills' offensive line was one of the most cohesive units in the NFL in 2024, but right now, one of its key cogs is dealing with an ailment that has been bugging him since minicamp, and it has him on the PUP list going into training camp.

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott provided an update on right tackle Spencer Brown's status on Wednesday during the team's pre-practice press conference, showing optimism.

"Well, you know, he had some back injuries in his history to this point. I think, really, it's just a little bit of a flare-up right now," said McDermott. "So just getting in the right spot so we can calm down and he can push forward here."

Spencer Brown
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) prepares to block New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

McDermott also connected to the general public when asked about Brown's status, saying that people know how troublesome backs can be when they flare up in their lives because they can be very sensitive.

Brown has started 46 of 51 games for the Bills at right tackle over the last three seasons, including playing every offensive snap in 2023. He's become irreplaceable up front for Buffalo.

The Bills will need as much health as they can get going into this critical season, and the fact that Brown's injury is just a "flare-up," to quote McDermott, shows that it's not much to worry about for now. Time will tell, though.

Spencer Brown and Josh Allen
Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) blocks Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) to protect quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Owen Klein
