Bills Central

'Hard Knocks' arrives for Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University

The cameras are rolling as the Buffalo Bills' veterans reported to training camp on Tuesday

Owen Klein

HBO
In this story:

Buffalo Bills' training camp began for everyone on Tuesday in Rochester, and that includes NFL Films, which rolled into St. John Fisher University to start filming for its annual series "Hard Knocks."

It can either be a distraction or something to be welcomed by fans and players alike, but the Bills will be under the microscope as the 2025 NFL season approaches.

WROC, Rochester's CBS affiliate, recorded the footage that featured the equipment being brought out, and it was posted to social media by a fan page.

The Bills will be hard-pressed to win their first Super Bowl in 2025, and Ken Rodgers, the docuseries's executive producer, told The Athletic that the fandom outside of Buffalo knows who the Bills are, but does not necessarily know about them.

RELATED: What history says about 'Hard Knocks' affecting Bills' regular season record

As such, the 2025 season will provide fans who don't know a lot about the Bills to become familiar with one of the NFL's most dominant teams since 2020, with five straight division titles under the Bills' belt.

As the Bills' quest for their first Lombardi Trophy picks up, you can begin tuning in to the program starting on August 5 on HBO Max.

An NFL Films crew
Jul 22, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; An NFL Films crew for the HBO television series Hard Knocks on the field during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

Home/News