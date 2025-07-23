'Hard Knocks' arrives for Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University
Buffalo Bills' training camp began for everyone on Tuesday in Rochester, and that includes NFL Films, which rolled into St. John Fisher University to start filming for its annual series "Hard Knocks."
It can either be a distraction or something to be welcomed by fans and players alike, but the Bills will be under the microscope as the 2025 NFL season approaches.
WROC, Rochester's CBS affiliate, recorded the footage that featured the equipment being brought out, and it was posted to social media by a fan page.
The Bills will be hard-pressed to win their first Super Bowl in 2025, and Ken Rodgers, the docuseries's executive producer, told The Athletic that the fandom outside of Buffalo knows who the Bills are, but does not necessarily know about them.
RELATED: What history says about 'Hard Knocks' affecting Bills' regular season record
As such, the 2025 season will provide fans who don't know a lot about the Bills to become familiar with one of the NFL's most dominant teams since 2020, with five straight division titles under the Bills' belt.
As the Bills' quest for their first Lombardi Trophy picks up, you can begin tuning in to the program starting on August 5 on HBO Max.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —