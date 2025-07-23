Analyst recognizes Bills' bookend as one of NFL's top performers up front
The Buffalo Bills' offensive line has been ranked in the NFL Top 5 by multiple media outlets, including Pro Football Focus, which ranked them at No. 3 overall.
The Bills' line is also a big reason why the organization does not need to pay running back James Cook top dollar, as he wants.
Spencer Brown is a key member of that elite Bills' offensive line, and now Brown is starting to be recognized as such. Bleacher Report writer Brandon Thorn ranked Brown as the No. 3 right tackle in the NFL, just below Lane Johnson and Penei Sewell.
RELATED: Bills' starting offensive lineman and key backup not ready to practice
"After a bumpy start to his career out of Northern lowa, Brown has incrementally adjusted to the pro game, revamped his technique and fortified his skill set, especially since the 2022 season when offensive line coach Aaron Kromer took the job. Brown is the most athletic tackle in league on paper and developed confidence and sound technique, unlocking his physical gifts. This has allowed him to help raise the Bills offense to new levels with some of the unique things he can do on a football field. Based on his trajectory, physical traits and 2024 film there is a case to put him in the bottom of tier one. I settled on tier two as we wait to see him duplicate or improve upon last season before bumping him up to that tier where both Johnson and Sewell have been at their respective levels for multiple seasons." — Brandon Thorne
The Bills will be counting on Brown to continue to be great in 2025 and beyond. Will we see him take another step, becoming more dominant? As Thorn said, Brown has the physical tools to be even better, but being third best isn't too bad either.
RELATED: Bills' camera-shy starter reveals his mother's advice for 'Hard Knocks'
As long as Brown remains healthy, the sky is the limit for the young, talented right tackle.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI