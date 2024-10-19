Bills get significantly healthier at key spots for Week 7 home game
It's been a positive week on the injury front for the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills have 17 players on the official injury report, but 14 of them are cleared to play against the Tennessee Titans on October 20. Of the three players who carry a status into Sunday's home game, none are starters.
Running back Ray Davis and safety Mike Edwards are both questionable to play. After going for 152 scrimmage yards filling for inactive starter James Cook on Monday Night Football, Davis was limited in practice by a calf issue on Thursday and Friday. Edwards, who was a healthy scratch in Week 6, came down with an illness and did not practice Friday.
"Defensive back Mike Edwards is sick. We'll see where that goes," said head coach Sean McDermott. "It [Davis's injury] actually showed up at the very end of the game. At the time, it didn't feel like it was anything significant, but then it popped up against yesterday during practice."
Running back Darrynton Evans, who is doubtful to play with a hamstring, is still on Injured Reserve but his practice window is open.
The good news for the Bills is Cook is in line to return after a one-game absence caused by a toe injury. Meanwhile, quarterback Josh Allen no longer wears a protective glove on the left hand he injured during the season opener.
Starting wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who had been slowed by a bad ankle, was a full participant in every practice this week.
With linebacker Terrel Bernard and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson already back in the mix, Buffalo will welcome the return of starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver from a hamstring injury that cost him the last two games.
The Bills (4-2) will host the Titans (1-4) on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET in Orchard Park.
