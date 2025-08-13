James Cook makes first public comments since signing extension with Buffalo Bills
Not long after the Buffalo Bills confirmed their contract extension with running back James Cook, the 25-year-old shared his reaction to the long-awaited deal.
According to Cook's agent, the contract extension is four years and $48 million, with $30 million guaranteed. Cook now ranks tied for first among running backs in total value, and tied for sixth in annual average ($12 million).
When asked why he wanted to stay in Buffalo, Cook pointed to his quarterback, Josh Allen, and his desire to finish his career in the same place it started when the Bills drafted him in 2022.
"Because we have an awesome quarterback and the organization drafted me and I just want to spend the rest of my career here and be here forever," Cook said.
RELATED: Bills fill safety need by signing former Jaguars' starter, releasing tight end
Cook was then asked to reflect on his career thus far and how he has grown in his three years in the NFL.
"(My career has) been good, but the ultimate goal is to keep going and keep providing for my team and family," Cook said.
"Just pushing myself every day, just leaning on my teammates throughout it and just kept going and kept putting my head down to work," Cook said of how he has grown since he was drafted.
So, what can Bills fans expect out of Cook after he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2024?
"That and more," he said.
Cook revealed that the first person he called after agreeing to his deal on Tuesday night was his mom, who congratulated him.
RELATED: James Cook extension caps Bills' $637 million spending spree on homegrown players
When it comes to what he might spend his new money on, Cook said he wasn't sure yet.
The extension for Cook caps off an offseason in which the Bills have taken care of their core players. In all, Buffalo has signed six homegrown players to lucrative deals in 2025, all of which total a whopping $637 million.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI