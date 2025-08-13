Buffalo Bills, James Cook agree to four-year contract extension
The Buffalo Bills' contract drama with running back James Cook has come to an end.
According to Cook's agent on Wednesday morning, the Bills have agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with the running back that includes $30 million guaranteed.
The deal falls short of the $15 million that Cook publicly said he was looking for, but it's a strong deal nonetheless for the 25-year-old, who is now under contract through 2029.
According to Over the Cap, the $12 million per year average of the deal is tied for sixth among running backs with Green Bay Packers rusher Josh Jacobs. However, at a total value of $48 million, the Bills running back ranks first at his position.
The extension is well-deserved for Cook after two-straight Pro Bowl appearances.
Cook had his best season as a pro in 2023 in terms of production, and he went on to break 1,000 yards once again in 2024 while scoring a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns.
The contract drama with Cook was an offseason-long affair for the Bills and fans are surely happy to see it end.
While Cook was outspoken about his desire for a hefty new deal, he did report to camp and took part in practice without one.
But things took a turn on Aug. 3 when he decided to stop practicing and begin a hold-in, citing "business" as the reason.
Cook returned to practice on Tuesday, which was a clear sign he might have reached an agreement with Buffalo. It appears that was indeed the case.
With Cook's contract situation now in the rearview mirror, the Bills can focus on a season in which they once again have Super Bowl aspirations. Cook will play a huge role in helping Buffalo achieve that feat.
