Khalil Shakir injury update reveals significant progress for Buffalo Bills' WR
Buffalo Bills' fans held their collective breath after wide receiver Khalil Shakir suffered an ankle injury at the team's Blue & Red practice earlier this month.
Shakir suffered the high-ankle variety of the injury, leaving his status for the start of the season in doubt after he was labeled week-to-week.
The latest injury update for the Bills' No. 1 wide receiver came on Tuesday, when Shakir was spotted working off to the side with a trainer during practice.
More importantly, Shakir did not have a walking boot on, which shows he's making progress in his recovery.
Despite early fears he might not be ready for Week 1, Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed on Aug. 7 that Shakir is indeed expected to be ready for the start of the season.
"Yea, that's what I'm being told [that Shakir will be available Week 1]," McDermott said, before adding that he isn't worried about Shakir needing extra time to get up to speed.
"The thing that makes me a little bit at ease with that situation is his rapport with Josh," he said. "Khalil is such a professional that I don't worry at all about his hunger to return or his ability to find ways to get back, and up to speed, as quickly as possible."
Shakir is hugely important to the Bills' offense after he was Josh Allen's top target in 2024. Shakir posted a team- and career-high 821 receiving yards, and his four touchdowns were second-best.
After his career-best year, Shakir was rewarded with a four-year, $53 million contract extension to keep him in Buffalo for the foreseeable future.
Shakir enters 2025 as Allen's most reliable target and will be flanked by Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer.
If Coleman can post a breakout season and Palmer proves to be a strong complementary piece, Shakir will have a ton of pressure lifted off his shoulders and could improve upon his 2024 stats.
