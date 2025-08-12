Bills fill safety need by signing former Jaguars' starter, releasing tight end
The Buffalo Bills' current safeties situation resulted in some Monday morning roster gymnastics in Orchard Park.
As the team begins preparations for Preseason Game No. 2 against the Chicago Bears, the Bills signed safety Tre Herndon, who was released by the Indianapolis Colts three days ago. In a corresponding move, which created a roster spot for Herndon, Buffalo released tight end Matt Sokol.
"We signed Tre Herndon and released Matt Sokol," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott prior to Monday's practice. "Appreciate everything Matt did. Really good person, player as well. Again, a reminder of the businesses here, the business side of things."
RELATED: Sean McDermott excited for 'who can really get back' to Bills' practice this week
Sokol signed with the Bills on the first day of training camp with Dawson Knox landing on the non-football injury list. Sokol, who was on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad in 2024, is the ultimate journeyman. He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the New England Patriots, making the active gameday roster on six occasions in two years. In all, he's spent time with seven different teams.
Since signing Sokol, who played nine offensive snaps in the Bills' August 9 preseason opener, Buffalo has activated Knox while three safeties suffered minor injuries. Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop and Darrick Forrest are all currently limited in some way. Hence, the need to add a safety.
Herndon signed with the Colts on July 31, but his tenure lasted only nine days. He registered 19 defensive snaps and one tackle during Indianapolis's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens on August 7.
RELATED: Latest move means Jaguars have signed three former Bills' players since spring
The 29-year-old Herndon began his career as an undrafted rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. He totaled six seasons in Jacksonville, including 26 starts over the course of the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.
The Jaguars declined to re-sign Herndon after the 2023 season, and he subsequently spent last summer with the New York Giants. After being released by the Giants at the end of training camp, he resurfaced with the New Orleans Saints as a practice squad player.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —