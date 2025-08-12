Bills Central

Bills fill safety need by signing former Jaguars' starter, releasing tight end

The Buffalo Bills brought in a veteran defensive back with injuries mounting at safety.

Oct 8, 2023; London United Kingdom; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) is pursued by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Oct 8, 2023; London United Kingdom; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) is pursued by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills' current safeties situation resulted in some Monday morning roster gymnastics in Orchard Park.

As the team begins preparations for Preseason Game No. 2 against the Chicago Bears, the Bills signed safety Tre Herndon, who was released by the Indianapolis Colts three days ago. In a corresponding move, which created a roster spot for Herndon, Buffalo released tight end Matt Sokol.

"We signed Tre Herndon and released Matt Sokol," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott prior to Monday's practice. "Appreciate everything Matt did. Really good person, player as well. Again, a reminder of the businesses here, the business side of things."

Sokol signed with the Bills on the first day of training camp with Dawson Knox landing on the non-football injury list. Sokol, who was on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad in 2024, is the ultimate journeyman. He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the New England Patriots, making the active gameday roster on six occasions in two years. In all, he's spent time with seven different teams.

Matt Sokol
Bills tight end Matt Sokol runs down a pass out towards the sideline during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since signing Sokol, who played nine offensive snaps in the Bills' August 9 preseason opener, Buffalo has activated Knox while three safeties suffered minor injuries. Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop and Darrick Forrest are all currently limited in some way. Hence, the need to add a safety.

Herndon signed with the Colts on July 31, but his tenure lasted only nine days. He registered 19 defensive snaps and one tackle during Indianapolis's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens on August 7.

The 29-year-old Herndon began his career as an undrafted rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. He totaled six seasons in Jacksonville, including 26 starts over the course of the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.

The Jaguars declined to re-sign Herndon after the 2023 season, and he subsequently spent last summer with the New York Giants. After being released by the Giants at the end of training camp, he resurfaced with the New Orleans Saints as a practice squad player.

Tre Herndon (37) celebrates his fumble recovery
Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) celebrates his fumble recovery against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

